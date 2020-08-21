Kristin Chenoweth will present a new show for the Food Network, based on the 'Candy Land' board game.
The 52-year-old star will present the Food Network's upcoming show, based on the popular Hasbro board game which first launched in 1949.
The six-episode series will see groups of cake and sugar artists compete to win the £19,000 prize by creating showpieces.
Kristin said: ''I'm so excited for the world to see these talented confectionery artists and the incredible set. And I can't wait to wear a dress again.''
Courtney White, president of Food Network, added in a statement. ''We are thrilled to be able to offer our audience an escape to this magical land, and with Kristin Chenoweth as host, there is nobody better at taking viewers on this immersive journey for some fun and excitement.''
Meanwhile, Kristin previously revealed she was overwhelmed when she met her birth mother for the first time.
She said: ''No one knows this, but when I walked in the door, she said, 'You're that girl?!' She had seen me on The Tonight Show 10 years prior. Her uncle had said, 'Lynn, there's a girl on there that acts just like you.'
''She's incredible. An incredible person. And when I met her she said, 'Can you ever forgive me?' And I said, 'Forgive you? You gave me life. And my parents Junie and Jerry gave me a life. The chance at a life.' And I'm so grateful for her.''
