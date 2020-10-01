Kristin Cavallari will return to her maiden name, following her split from Jay Cutler.
The 'Very Cavallari' star revealed she was ''working on'' changing her surname back when host Ryan Seacrest noticed her name on Zoom was still Kristin Cutler.
Speaking On Air with Ryan Seacrest, she said: ''Technically I'm still Cutler. I'm working on that, but I'm literally going to take a note right now to change it. You're the first person that's said that but thank you for pointing that out.''
Meanwhile, Kristin previously confessed she is ''thankful'' that she split from Jay during lockdown.
She said: ''I actually sort of look at it as though it was a good thing to go through this in the middle of quarantine because it really forced us to hibernate. You know, we couldn't leave our houses. So in that sense, it was actually nice because it was a lot of time where I was able to reflect and focus on myself and not have to do interviews or see people. So I was actually really thankful that we went through it at the time that we did.''
Kristin - who has Camden, eight, Jaxon, six, and Saylor, four, with Jay - also revealed that splitting from Jay was the ''hardest decision'' she's ever made.
She explained: ''It didn't happen overnight. We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I've ever made ... I still care so much about him and talk to him almost every day ... When you work at something for so many years and nothing's changing, I think you have to just make a decision. We all want to be happy. A year ago I felt like I was drowning. I'm proud of making this decision ... I feel like my whole world is opening up now because of it, and I'm just feeling the best I've felt in a really long time.''
