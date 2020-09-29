Kristin Cavallari is ''thankful'' that she split from Jay Cutler during lockdown.

The 'Very Cavallari' star is glad she ended her romance during the quarantine period amidst the coronavirus pandemic, as it allowed her to ''reflect and focus''.

She told E! News: ''I actually sort of look at it as though it was a good thing to go through this in the middle of quarantine because it really forced us to hibernate. You know, we couldn't leave our houses.

''So in that sense, it was actually nice because it was a lot of time where I was able to reflect and focus on myself and not have to do interviews or see people. So I was actually really thankful that we went through it at the time that we did.''

Kristin - who has Camden, eight, Jaxon, six, and Saylor, four, with Jay - previously revealed splitting from Jay was the ''hardest decision'' she's ever made.

She explained: ''It didn't happen overnight. We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I've ever made ... I still care so much about him and talk to him almost every day ... When you work at something for so many years and nothing's changing, I think you have to just make a decision. We all want to be happy. A year ago I felt like I was drowning. I'm proud of making this decision ... I feel like my whole world is opening up now because of it, and I'm just feeling the best I've felt in a really long time.''