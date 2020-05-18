Kristin Cavallari has been sharing her bed with her children since splitting from Jay Cutler.

The 33-year-old star - who has Camden, seven, Jaxon, six, and four-year-old Saylor with her estranged husband - doesn't normally let her kids sleep with her but while she's quarantining with her friend Justin Anderson due to the coronavirus pandemic, she's trying to cherish as much time as possible with her brood.

She said: ''Because of my kids, I get up from anywhere between 6:30 and 8 a.m. I don't normally let my kids sleep with me, but I've been rotating my kid for the last week.

''It's cute but those are the moments that will never be the same, we'll never get those back. So in that sense, I've been trying to really enjoy that time with my kids.''

The 'Very Cavillari' star admitted she's finding it ''tough'' homeschooling her children and they are all going ''stir-crazy'' because they are so limited with what they are able to do.

Speaking on Instagram Live to her friend Dani Michelle, she said: ''I will tell you, the no school thing is tough.

''With the boys, Jaxon will not listen to me. He refuses to do work. I'm like, 'I can't fight with you about doing schoolwork.' It's too hard.

''My kids are young so that's nice. My boys are seven and six, so it's not the end of the world if they're not sitting here doing schoolwork every day but everyone's going a little stir-crazy because we really can't go anywhere.''

Though the family are enjoying a more relaxed pace of life, Kristin admitted she's now struggling for ideas of how to fill the days.

She said: ''With my kids, it's like alright, what should we do today? We've maxed out every creative idea.

''I used to wake up at 5am every morning, work out and then I would get my kids ready for school, take them to school and go to the office. I haven't set an alarm since all of this has been going on.

''It's going to be really hard for me to get back into it. I don't know that I can go back to that 5am lifestyle.''