Kristin Cavallari has got a new tattoo as a reminder of ''difficult times''.

The 'Very Cavallari' star has debuted a new inking of a butterfly, which she says has always been ''a sign for her when going through difficult times''.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of the tattoo and wrote: ''Butterflies have been such a sign for me when going through difficult times.''

Meanwhile, Kristin - who recently split from Jay Cutler - previously revealed she wants to ''better'' herself amid her divorce.

The 33-year-old reality star said: ''This is the first time in a very long time that I feel like I can take a breath. I'm enjoying things slowed down and having more time to focus on what really matters in life.

''I want to take this extra time I have right now to better myself and be the best mom I can be and continue to grow Uncommon James. I'm not thinking about what I want to be doing next year or the year after that. I've driven myself crazy with that mentality the past few years. Right now, I just want to be present and enjoy this journey.''

Kristin is also making sure she practices self-care, which includes enjoying a relaxing bath from time to time.

She added: ''I wake up at 5 am Monday through Friday to have that quiet time in the morning to get ready for the madness and to also work out. Working out keeps me sane. That's the only real self-care I need besides a good bath and a face mask from time to time, which I'm able to do when my kids are in bed. To feel my best, I have to make sure I'm making myself a priority. And for me that means working out, eating healthy and having balance in my life. Getting rid of the things that don't bring me joy ... I hate negativity. I will run the other way from it, but I've had to learn how to cut toxicity out of my life as I've gotten older.''