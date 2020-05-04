Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have settled on a permanent parenting plan.

The pair - who have children, Camden, seven, Jaxon, five, and Saylor, four, together - announced their split last month after seven years of marriage and 10 years together, and after it was recently claimed they had come to a temporary custody agreement, they have now finalised a more permanent plan.

According to court documents filed on Monday (04.05.20) and obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight', 33-year-old Kristin has now been ''permitted to purchase'' the home she was looking at in Franklin, Tennessee, which had previously been part of the conditions on the temporary custody agreement.

The documents also state the former couple have entered into a permanent parenting plan ''that they attest is in the best interest of the minor children'', and which ''continue to follow the week to week nesting plan that they have previously agreed to''.

The parenting plan sees Jay take their brood every other Friday after school until the following Friday after school, at which time Kristin will get her time with them.

In the documents, the pair state: ''The parties will continue this parenting schedule rotation and alternate parenting time with their children on a week-on, week-off basis.''

When it comes to the holidays, the children will spend every Mother's Day with Kristin and every Father's Day with Jay, but will switch alternate years when it comes to Thanksgiving and Easter, as well as spending half of their winter break with each parent.

The documents also state that when the 'Very Cavallari' star moves into her new home, ''she will have exclusive possession of that property and Husband shall have exclusive possession of the marital residence''.

Meanwhile, a source recently said the pair want to work things out amicably for the sake of their children.

An insider said: ''Jay and Kristin are doing better as the couple has hammered out temporary custody for the time being and Kristin was able to buy the house she wanted in Nashville, not too far from their current house. At the end of the day, Kristin and Jay want to make everything work for their children and they're still deciding what that looks like but know they need to remain a solid front.''