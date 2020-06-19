Kristin Cavallari is ''ready for her new chapter in life''.

The 33-year-old reality TV star - who announced her split from husband Jay Cutler in April - recently got together with some of her closest friends in Los Angeles for a birthday celebration, and Kristin is now ready to move on to the next phase in her life.

A source explained: ''Kristin was in a really good, happy mood.

''[She's] ready for her new chapter in life and happy to be surrounded by her core friends in Los Angeles.''

Earlier this week, Kristin was spotted at Fia restaurant in Santa Monica, California, where her publicist, Jack Ketsoyan, was celebrating his birthday.

The occasion was Kristin's ''first time out with friends since quarantining'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about the bash, the insider told Us Weekly: ''The party indulged in a full feast of Italian and California coastal-inspired plates.''

Meanwhile, Kristin recently announced that her reality TV show, 'Very Cavallari', wouldn't be returning for a fourth series.

The blonde beauty - who has Camden, seven, Jaxon, six, and Saylor, four, with her estranged husband - revealed she's moving on to a ''new chapter'' in her life, but also insisted she ''loved'' making the show.

Kristin - who has been married to the retired NFL star since 2013 - said in a statement shared to Instagram: ''As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with 'Very Cavallari'.

''I've absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can't thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys.''