Kristin Cavallari prefers not to wear lashings of make-up in her day-to-day life.
Kristin Cavallari is "not a big make-up girl".
The 'Hills' star has revealed that her day-to-day make-up routine consists of just brows and mascara, as she likes to opt for a low-key look when she is not walking a red carpet.
She insisted: "To be honest, I'm not a big make-up girl. I love getting all dolled up to do press or walk the red carpet, but in my day-to-day life, I'm minimal. For me, it's really about having a great skincare routine to let my natural skin shine through, but when I dabble in make-up, I fill in my brows and do my mascara."
The Uncommon Beauty founder - who has Camden, eight, Saylor, five, and seven-year-old Jaxon with Jay Cutler - always prioritises self-care when she isn't on mom duty, because she insisted it's impossible to look after her brood if she doesn't feel "energised" herself.
She told Byrdie.com: "When I don't have [the kids], I make self-care a priority. Hair washing, taking a bath, putting on a face mask, doing all of those things are all a part of my self-care ritual. I also do hot yoga.
"If we don't take care of ourselves, we can't take care of anybody else. When I get my kids back, I am fully energised and ready to go. I am the most present I've ever been - I am right there with them the entire time."
On what inspired her to launch her clean beauty brand, she added: "The inspiration actually came from constant questions about my skincare routine. Curious about the products that I was using at the time, my team and I sent them off to our lab. They tested everything. When the results came back, I learned that the products I thought were clean and high-end were actually the complete opposite. They were full of silicones, fillers, and everything that ages us. Right then and there, we decided that we should create a line of beauty products that are clean and really effective.
"I know what works really well for my skin and what doesn't. From there, my team and I put together a list of items that we wanted to create. We ultimately decided to launch Uncommon Beauty with five core products that serve as the foundation for the perfect skincare routine."
