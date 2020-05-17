Kristin Cavallari doesn't know how she'll return to normal once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

The 33-year-old TV star - who has Saylor, four, Camden, seven, and Jaxon, six, with estranged husband Jay Cutler - has opened up on her life in lockdown and her anxieties about the future during an Instagram Live conversation with her stylist Dani Michelle.

She shared: ''I'm at my friend Justin [Anderson]'s house right now. We've been together for the entire quarantine time, literally from day.''

Asked about her daily routine, Kristin explained: ''With my kids, it's like alright, what should we do today? We've maxed out every creative idea.

''I used to wake up at 5am every morning, work out and then I would get my kids ready for school, take them to school and go to the office. I haven't set an alarm since all of this has been going on.

''It's going to be really hard for me to get back into it. I don't know that I can go back to that 5am lifestyle.''

Earlier this month, an insider suggested Kristin is divorcing Jay because she's tired of him lying around the house.

One of the reasons the celebrity duo drifted apart is that Kristin initially thought he was destined for a career in sports broadcasting - but after those ambitions fell through, she's found Jay to be ''unmotivated'' and ''lazy''.

The source said: ''She was growing increasingly impatient with him.

''He was supposed to take this big job at Fox Sports and have a life after football that would get him up off the couch and do something.

''Instead, he backed out - this is [three] years ago - and joined the [Miami] Dolphins. That didn't pan out well, and he was left with no TV gig until she got the show for them.''