Kristin Cavallari and her kids enjoyed a ''beautiful'' Father's Day (21.06.20) with her estranged husband Jay Cutler.

The 33-year-old star split from the former NFL player earlier this year the former couple and their three children - Camden, seven, Jaxon, six, and Saylor, four - enjoyed a lovely day together and the blonde beauty thinks they are doing a good job of co-parenting so far.

Alongside a photograph of her kids, Kristin - who announced in April that she and Jay were set to divorce - wrote: ''Saved the best for last....happy (late) Father's Day to Jay. We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house. Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how. And what I do know is, our 3 kids are lucky to have him as their daddy. Hopefully they all 3 get a smidge of that heart of gold. (sic)''

Kristin has been married to Jay, 37, since 2013, but in April, she revealed via Instagram that they were set to divorce.

The TV star admitted at the time that she and Jay had simply grown apart, insisting they have ''nothing but love and respect for one another''.

She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.''

Kristin later announced that her reality TV show, 'Very Cavallari', wouldn't be returning for a fourth series.

She said: ''As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with 'Very Cavallari'.

''I've absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can't thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys.''