Kristin Cavallari is ending her reality show.

The 33-year-old star split from her husband Jay Cutler - the father of her children Camden, seven, Jaxon, five, and Saylor, four - last month and has decided now that she's moving on to a ''new chapter'' in her life, she won't be making a fourth series of 'Very Cavallari'.

She said in a statement shared to Instagram: ''As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with 'Very Cavallari'.

''I've absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can't thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys.''

Meanwhile, Kristin's former 'Hills' co-stars think she is ''better off'' without Jay and hope to see their pal back on the show, looking for a new man.

Speaking on his 'Speidi Podcast' to wife Heidi Montag and co-star Audrina Patridge, Spencer Pratt said: ''I think Kristin is going to be better off and I'm excited for her new chapter. Hopefully on 'The Hills,' you know, dating.''

Audrina - who divorced Corey Bohan, the father of her three-year-old daughter Kirra, in 2018 - admitted she had reached out to offer support to the Uncommon James founder in the wake of the news of her split.

She said: ''We talked a little bit, two or three weeks ago when it first all came out, but she needs time to process and heal.

''It's literally, almost like mourning a death, going through divorce. There's highs and lows of fighting, and being so sad, and just thinking, 'Did I do the right thing?' It's like an emotional roller coaster.

''Divorce is hard, she'll get through it though.''