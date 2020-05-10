Kristin Cavallari says being a mother is ''the greatest gift''.

The former 'Hills' star - who is currently in the midst of a divorce from Jay Cutler - was full of praise for her three children, Camden, seven, Jaxon, six, and Saylor, four, as she marked Mother's Day on Sunday (10.05.20).

She wrote on Instagram: ''Everything made sense once I become a mom to these three. Being their mom is the greatest gift.

''Happy Mother's Day to all of the moms out there (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kristin and Jay have settled on a permanent parenting plan after it was recently claimed they had come to a temporary custody agreement.

According to court documents filed on Monday (04.05.20), 33-year-old Kristin has now been ''permitted to purchase'' the home she was looking at in Franklin, Tennessee, which had previously been part of the conditions on the temporary custody agreement.

The documents also state the former couple have entered into a permanent parenting plan ''that they attest is in the best interest of the minor children'', and which ''continue to follow the week to week nesting plan that they have previously agreed to''.

The parenting plan sees Jay take their brood every other Friday after school until the following Friday after school, at which time Kristin will get her time with them.

In the documents, the pair state: ''The parties will continue this parenting schedule rotation and alternate parenting time with their children on a week-on, week-off basis.''

When it comes to the holidays, the children will spend every Mother's Day with Kristin and every Father's Day with Jay, but will switch alternate years when it comes to Thanksgiving and Easter, as well as spending half of their winter break with each parent. The documents also state that when the 'Very Cavallari' star moves into her new home, ''she will have exclusive possession of that property and Husband shall have exclusive possession of the marital residence''.