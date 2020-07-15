Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have sold their Nashville home for $4 million less than they originally listed it.

The former couple - who announced their split in April - sold their second residence in Tennessee for $3.7 million, well below the most recent asking price of $4.95 million and $4 million less than the $7.9 million they looked for in 2018.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the seven-bedroom residence is not their marital home but Jay had been living there since they announced their intent to divorce.

Kristin, 33, and Jay, 37, have children Camden, seven, Jaxon, six, and Saylor, four together and she revealed previously that they had grown apart, but insisted they have ''nothing but love and respect for one another''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.''

Kristin later announced that her reality TV show, 'Very Cavallari', wouldn't be returning for a fourth series.

She said: ''As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with 'Very Cavallari'.

''I've absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can't thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys.''