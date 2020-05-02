Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have reached a temporary custody agreement.

The pair - who have children, Camden, seven, Jaxon, five, and Saylor, four, together - announced their split last month after seven years of marriage and 10 years together and they have now agreed on a temporary agreement about custody of the kids.

A source told E! News: 'They are now agreeing that Jay will allow Kristin to purchase the home she has been looking at since November of last year when they started having serious issues, which prompted her to start looking in the first place.

''In exchange for that, they are agreeing to split the time with their children, one week on and one week off.

''They are having the kids stay in the home and Kristin will stay a week, then Jay will stay a week.''

And once Kristin has purchased her new home, which should happen within a month, the children will shuttle between both properties.

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that Kristin was ''blindsided'' by Jay's filing for divorce and the sudden move damaged their ''amicable'' negotiations.

A source said: ''She had hoped they could work things out more amicably and they were off to a good start before Jay pulled the trigger.''

In Jay's filing, he stated he was the ''available at home parent and the primary caretaker of the parties' minor children'', despite reportedly having previously agreed to equal care of their brood, and so Kristen was further ''caught off guard''.

The source added: ''His filing was basically trying to take her out of the equation so she had to respond strongly. She's not going to be taken out of the equation when it comes to her children.''

Another source added: ''Jay was playing for the NFL a majority of their marriage, for him to call himself the primary caregiver just because he is retired and she is working is not accurate.''

The 'Very Cavallari' star is now working to seek full custody of the children because she ''feels she can raise the kids in the safest environment.''

Prior to Jay's divorce petition, he and Kristin had been ''staying in the house three days on and three days off'' so the kids could stay in their home but now the former couple are living in ''separate parts'' of their Nashville abode.

According to the documents, Kristin listed their date of separation as April 7, whilst in his own papers, Jay dated their split as April 21.