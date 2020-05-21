Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have put their Nashville home up for sale.

The 33-year-old TV star and 37-year-old former quarterback - who are currently working through the process of their divorce - have decided to put their 8.5-acre abode on the market for a little under $5 million.

The celebrity duo acquired the property back in 2012, and they tried to sell it two years ago for as much as $7.9 million, according to E! News.

The 25-room, Mediterranean-style property was built in 2007, and boasts almost 20,000 square feet of space, including seven bedrooms and seven full bathrooms.

The lavish home also includes a cinema room and an outdoor eating area.

News of their decision to put the property on the market comes shortly after Kristin announced that her reality TV show is ending.

The blonde beauty - who has Camden, seven, Jaxon, five, and Saylor, four, with the retired sports star - revealed she's she's moving on to a ''new chapter'' in her life, meaning she won't be making a fourth series of 'Very Cavallari'.

Kristin said in a statement shared to Instagram: ''As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with 'Very Cavallari'.

''I've absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can't thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys.''

Meanwhile, Kristin and Jay first announced their intention to divorce in April, saying they still have ''love and respect for one another''.

In a statement, they explained: ''With great sadness after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.

''We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart.''