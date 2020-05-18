Kristin Cavallari is a ''tough girl'' and will get through her divorce, according to her friend, Audrina Patridge.

The 'Hills' star spoke out in support of her co-star, commenting on Kristin and her estranged husband Jay Cutler's announcement that they are to divorce.

Audrina said: ''Divorce is hard. She'll get through it, though. We talked a little bit two or three weeks ago when it first all came out. She just needs time to process and feel - it's literally almost like mourning a death going through divorce. There's highs and lows of fighting and being so sad and thinking, 'Did I do the right thing?' It's like an emotional rollercoaster. Kristin'll be fine. She's a tough girl.''

And her 'Hills' co-stars are hopeful that Kristin - who has Camden, seven, Jaxon, six, and Saylor, four, with Jay - will find love again on the show.

Speaking on The Speidi Podcast, Spencer Pratt added: ''I think Kristin is going to be better off. I'm excited for her new chapter - hopefully on 'The Hills', you know, dating.''

Kristin and Jay announced their separation on Instagram last month after ten years together.

She wrote: ''With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.

''This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. (sic)''

Kristin is currently living with her friend amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

She shared: ''I'm at my friend Justin [Anderson]'s house right now. We've been together for the entire quarantine time, literally from day.''