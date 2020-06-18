Kristen Wiig has reportedly welcomed twins via surrogate mother.

The 46-year-old actress and her fiancé Avi Rothman are believed to be the proud parents of twin babies who were born earlier this year via surrogate, according to a source who confirmed the news to People magazine.

As of the time of writing, there are no details about the rumoured new arrivals, and the couple are yet to confirm the news themselves.

However, the 'Martian' star did hint at the possibility of her entering motherhood last month, when she hosted the special Mother's Day episode of 'Saturday Night Live', where she thanked her own mother Laurie Johnston for ''preparing'' her to be a mother herself.

She said at the time: ''This is the Mother's Day show, and at SNL, it's a very special time to celebrate moms. Unfortunately, probably like a lot of you, I can't be with my mom on this Mother's Day. So I hope it's OK, I would like to tell her I love her.

''I don't know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I'm feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I'm so thankful for all the things she's taught me, like preparing to be a mom myself.''

Kristen and Avi have been engaged since August 2019 after three years of dating, but have kept their love life largely out of the spotlight.

The actress was previously married to actor Hayes Hargrove from 2005 to 2009 and, in 2011, Kristen ruled out ever tying the knot again.

She said: ''I probably won't ever get married (again), it's not something that I would want to do. [In the movie 'Bridesmaids' we were careful] to not send the message that you need to get married. ''I think women put that pressure on themselves, maybe even more than society does, but, if you're the single girl at the wedding, you know someone is going to ask you when you're going to get married''.