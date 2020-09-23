Kristen Stewart briefly appeared on Instagram on her girlfriend Dylan Meyer's page to encourage Americans to vote.
Kristen Stewart took over her girlfriend Dylan Meyer's Instagram to urge people to vote.
The 'Charlie's Angels' actress donned a t-shirt with the word ''VOTE'' printed on it as she encouraged American citizens to make sure they hand in their ballot and have their say on who will be the next President.
Kristen, 30, doesn't have her own account on the photo-sharing app, but wanted to mark National Vote Registration Day by explaining how important the upcoming Election on November 3 is if people want to see change when it comes to a number of issues such as gun control, racism and freedom of speech.
The caption underneath the selfie reads: ''I turned the mic over to Kristen because she had some things to say and doesn't have her own account. Happy #nationalvoterregistrationday!
'''For anyone that might need to let out a little aggression today... it is national register to VOTE day. I never do this but for anyone who has not registered to vote please take this opportunity to feel HEARD. And not hopeless.
'''I am voting because I WANT to believe in our country. Because I believe in climate change. I believe in systemic racism. I believe in freedom of speech and the right to assemble. I believe in gun control. I believe that women have a right to make choices about their own bodies. I believe people have the right to live and love and identify however they feel in their hearts without fear. I believe that people care about each other. So try and have a lovely Tuesday and vote for your f****** lives. (sic)''
Kristen - who is anti-Trump - previously spoke about feeling ''a strong sense of community'' with her fellow females who are standing up for themselves.
She said: ''It's obviously terrible what's happening but at the same time, it feels good to be part of a wider female community that is finally standing up for itself. I've never felt such a strong sense of community.''
