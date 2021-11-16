Kristen Stewart has laughed off accidentally exposing her nipples at the 2021 Met Gala.
Kristen Stewart suffered an embarrassing "nip-slip" while talking to Emma Raducanu at this year's Met Gala.
The 'Spencer' actress was on the same table as the 18-year-old tennis champ and 'Gossip Girl' reboot star Whitney Peak, also 18, at the fashion fundraiser in New York in September, and when she took off her bold thrilly Chanel jacket, she accidentally exposed her nipples to the teenagers.
The 31-year-old star recalled to People: “There was a beautiful young tennis player [Emma Raducanu] and a young actress [Whitney Peak].
“I’m talking to them, saying, ‘Welcome, I’ve done this a couple times,’ and they look like I’m scaring them. I look down, and literally my [nipple] is in their faces. I was like, ‘Okay, sorry, I’ll put that away now.'
“They’re like, ‘Who is this crazy old actress at the Met Ball?’ This is going to be a story for them when they’re older."
Kristen is currently celebrating after getting engaged to Dylan Meyer.
The 'Twilight' star announced her engagement to the screenwriter last week and couldn't contain her delight during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.
After Jimmy congratulated her, Kristen said: "Also, knocked it out of the park. No, I scored."
Kristen recently revealed that she is set to wed her partner of almost two years and praised the 'Moxie' writer for "nailing it" with her proposal.
She confirmed: "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."
The star had previously admitted that she couldn't "f***** wait" to propose to her girlfriend and even knew exactly how she'd pop the question.
Speaking after they had been together for three months, she gushed: "I think good things happen fast.
"I have a couple plans that are, like, just the coolest things to do. It's pretty undeniable.
"When you know, you know. You know what I mean? There is nothing like feeling sure about anything, because we don't know anything. And that is the only thing you can feel like you know, is that if you're in love with someone."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
After winning a series of major awards for her role in Olivier Assayas' Clouds of...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
Maureen Cartwright works as a personal shopper in Paris to some very high profile people....
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Mike's current life revolves around his girlfriend, a healthy amount of weed and his job...
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
For a film about early onset Alzheimer's, this is a remarkably wry, honest and even...
On the outside, Alice Howland appears to have an idyllic life. A beautiful family life...
Upon first arrival at Guantanamo Bay detention camp, Private Amy Cole (Kristen Stewart) is given...
With a flurry of bonkers action and cross-species bonding, The Twilight Saga surges to a...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....