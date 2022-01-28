Kristen Stewart has revealed what to expect from her directional debut, 'The Chronology of Water'.
Kristen Stewart says the writing for her directional debut, 'The Chronology of Water', is "so physical and so fiercely, ragingly female".
The 'Spencer' star is helming an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's autobiography of the same name, and while revealing they are currently at the casting stage, the 31-year-old actress opened up about what to expect from the compelling tale of survival.
During Variety's Actors on Actors interview with Nicole Kidman, 54, Kristen told her fellow actress: “I’ve adapted a memoir by a novelist named Lidia Yuknavitch, and we just cast the lead role, which is monumentally relieving.
“I’ve been alone with this, in this vacuum, and it’s so nice to give something to someone, a friend and a partner, and say, ‘Help me.’ She’s the one who’s going to have to do it, and it’s really hard, so I’m over the moon.”
The 'Twilight' star insisted she wants the flick to be "small".
Kristen added: “I talked to someone with a lot of money two days ago, and she seemed excited about the prospect, but I want it to be small.
“I think the best version of it really is. The freezing water that I’m going to throw this girl into, I already feel terrible. It’s such a huge ask to invite someone onto this particular thing.”
The synopsis for the book read: "From the debris of her troubled early life, Lidia Yuknavitch weaves an astonishing tale of survival. It is a life that navigates, and transcends, abuse, addiction, self-destruction and the crushing loss of a stillborn child.
"A kind of memoir that is also a paean to the pursuit of beauty, self-expression, desire - for men and women - and the exhilaration of swimming, The Chronology of Water lays a life bare."
She told Nicole: "I think you would love it. The writing is so physical and so fiercely, ragingly female.”
