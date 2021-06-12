'Spencer' star Kristen Stewart admits she "can't stop thinking about" Princess Diana after researching the late British royal.
Kristen Stewart “can’t stop thinking about” Princess Diana since being cast as late British royal.
The 31-year-old actress portrays the Princess of Wales – who died in a car accident in 1997 – in new movie ‘Spencer’ and she threw herself into researching the role, even falling asleep to the sound of her voice.
Kristen said: “Getting to know Diana has been a really cool experience.
“She means a lot to me – but it’s all relatively new because I’m from LA and I didn’t grow up in England.
“Before this, she was not something that was at the forefront of my mind, because I lived so far away from it all.
“Now, I can’t stop thinking about her. I often wonder what she’d think about what’s going on in the world right now.
“To be honest, I’ve now consumed pretty much all there is to consume in terms of videos and interviews. I’ve watched everything that you could hear or see. I even go to sleep with it on.”
Kristen feels “pretty lucky” that the movie is set later in Diana’s life than the most recent season of ‘The Crown’, which explored the then-Lady Diana Spencer’s relationship with Prince Charles and the subsequent early days of their marriage.
Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: “I feel like she’s played as a bit of a child [in ‘The Crown’]. In her first scene she says something like she’s a little kid.
“She says something about being a mad tree and I was already bawling because you know what happens to her. You know how that potential just withers away.
“I’m only halfway through the season so I’m sure she grows up. I think she gets up to the age that I play, which is about a year after the storyline of ‘The Crown’ ends. I guess we’re pretty lucky because there’s no crossover.”
Emma Corrin portrayed Diana in ‘The Crown’ and Kristen thinks the actress “killed it”.
She said: “Emma killed it and she should be very proud of herself. Her performance is so moving.
“I’m sure there are lots of gossipy people out there thinking, ‘Ooh there are two people playing her at the same tie now.’
“Well, I play Diana at a later stage in her life. I play her when she’s almost 30 and Emma played her much younger. But I absolutely love the show.”
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.
Back in 1979 The Knack were a very big deal, some critics had even predicted, rather foolishly, that they were going to be bigger than The Beatles.
Hollis Lomax; consisting of Will Rowland (Keyboard/Vocals) Hugo Keays (Guitar) Will Ellis (Bass Guitar) and Rob Taylor (Drums), are excited about...
There is nothing more uplifting in this world than watching Billie Eilish - the face of moody teen angst - having so much fun in the video for her...
If you're a fan of South Park, this is the TikToker for you.
Avril Lavigne was only seventeen when she released her hugely successful debut album 'Let Go', back in 2002.
There's a lot to look forward to in the first summer month of 2021, including lawn tennis, World Music Day and a whole raft of new and exciting...
After winning a series of major awards for her role in Olivier Assayas' Clouds of...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
Maureen Cartwright works as a personal shopper in Paris to some very high profile people....
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Mike's current life revolves around his girlfriend, a healthy amount of weed and his job...
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
For a film about early onset Alzheimer's, this is a remarkably wry, honest and even...
On the outside, Alice Howland appears to have an idyllic life. A beautiful family life...
Upon first arrival at Guantanamo Bay detention camp, Private Amy Cole (Kristen Stewart) is given...
With a flurry of bonkers action and cross-species bonding, The Twilight Saga surges to a...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....