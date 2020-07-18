Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are teaching their daughters to understand there's ''no shame'' in being wrong.

The couple often disagree with one another in front of their two daughters - Lincoln, seven, and Delta, five - and Dax has now explained that he and Kristen always try to apologise for their fights, because they want their kids to know there's nothing wrong with admitting your faults.

Dax told Us Weekly magazine: ''We try to model as often as possible, like, 'Oh, I was wrong an hour ago. When I said that, I didn't have all the information.' Or, 'I was angry and I was being vengeful and that's not fair to anyone.'

''There's no shame in making mistakes. There's only shame in ignoring your mistakes, not acknowledging them and not trying to do better. That's the only thing you should be embarrassed about, so we do a lot of that in front of them, probably more than feels natural for us, but we've just forced ourselves to do that.''

The comments come after the 'Parenthood' alum, 45, previously said he hopes his daughters learn to ''de-escalate'' and ''apologise'' in their own future relationships by watching their parents.

He said in 2018: ''Generally, kids see their parents get in a fight and then parents sort it out in a bedroom and then later they're fine, so the kid never learns ... If we fought in front of them, we want to also make up in front of them.''

Meanwhile, Kristen recently said she would rather be honest about her and Dax's marital issues than ''boring''.

The 'Frozen II' star, 40, said: ''We decided a long time ago that ... there was sort of no getting around it.

''We could try to take all questions about our relationship off the table for the rest of our lives, and just be incredibly boring, or we could sort of open the kimono - as they say - and allow people to see what our marriage is like.''