Kristen Bell ''doesn't care'' what her daughters' ''sexual choices'' will be when they're older.

The 'Frozen II' star has two young daughters - Lincoln, seven, and Delta, five - with her husband Dax Shepard, and has said she will love her children unconditionally no matter what, and wouldn't mind if one or both of them came out as a member of the LGBTQ community.

She said: ''I know that I don't care what my girls grow up to be in their career, what their sexual choices are going to be, what their love choices are going to be. I just want to love them because we have one ride on this planet and what is the friggin' point of spending it hating?

''I know in my bones that human beings are human beings. And that love is love, and love is never something you challenge, and that you've got to look for sameness if you're to have any happiness in your life. So why would I care who loves who? That's not my business.''

Kristen also insisted she will raise her children to be ''anti-racist'', and said both she and her spouse are committed to teaching their daughters to be ''morally-compassed women''.

She added: ''I will raise anti-racists. My husband and I are very opinionated; we talk a lot. Our kids are a nightmare. They're a nightmare because they will tell you your opinion. We constantly joke about the fact that we're raising two girls that they're going to be a nightmare for 18 years, but God bless when we send them into the world, they are going to be formidable, opinionated, kind, morally-compassed women, and I'm so grateful for that.''

And the 39-year-old actress doesn't want a ''pat on the back'' for her parenting style, as she says it should be the standard for all people.

Speaking to Channel Q, she explained: ''I am not looking for a pat on the back, I'm looking to be part of the solution. And I think white people need to be part of the solution, and they need to post when they donate not for a pat on the back, but simply to say, 'I'm here, I'm listening, and I'm contributing.'''