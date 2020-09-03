Kristen Bell has thanked Dax Shepard for ''dedicating'' his life to sobriety.
Kristen Bell has thanked Dax Shepard for ''dedicating'' his life to sobriety.
The 'Frozen' star paid tribute to her husband on his 16th sobriety birthday, sending a heartfelt message from herself and their two children.
She wrote: ''Today is my husband's 16th sobriety birthday. My daughter woke him up with this sign, and a sketch of the one and only Ronald Weasley (absolutely random, and also perfect). Happy birthday Daxy. Thank you for dedicating your life to the hard and wonderful work of sobriety, so that we could share it with you. Xo K, L & D (sic)''
Meanwhile, Kristen - who has Delta, five, and Lincoln, seven, with Dax - previously revealed her relationship with her husband has been tested during the coronavirus pandemic.
She explained: ''We started out really rocky, my husband and I. I've spoken about this before but ... we've been together for like 13 or 14 years, and there's always house cleaning you do every year, emotionally. And we were hitting a house cleaning point, and then the pandemic hit. So, we went into the pandemic feeling very annoyed with each other, and then all of a sudden the doors were locked and we couldn't go anywhere ... We were both going insane. So we had a lot of arguments in the beginning. But then we worked it out, and thankfully we are able to - we're able to argue in a really healthy way, even when we disagree a ton.''
And although Kristen and Dax are struggling with staying indoors, their daughters are ''completely content'' with life in lockdown.
She said: ''It's been my husband and I getting antsy about wanting to go somewhere, wanting to do something; the kids have been completely content. I will say, over the last five weeks - probably halfway through this quarantine, I realised ... that I felt safer and more comfortable and calmer, [feeling] less anxiety having a smaller world.''
