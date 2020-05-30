Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have learned how to share the parenting workload whilst sheltering at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have learned how to share the parenting workload whilst sheltering at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 38-year-old actress and the 'Bless This Mess' star have daughters Lincoln, seven, and Delta, five, together, and have come up with a new parenting method whilst the family are all at home amid the global health crisis, which sees them share out their duties equally.
Kristen currently isn't working at all whilst Dax is still recording his 'Armchair Expert' podcast from their attic, and the 'Frozen II' star says that whilst she takes over homeschooling their brood most days, her spouse is happy to step in whenever she asks for help.
She said: ''What we've settled on is that he is always open to allowing me to ask him for help and jumping at the opportunity. So when he comes home, even if it's just from the upstairs attic, he says, 'Thanks for watching the kids. Thanks for doing the house.'
''He's not saying that to patronise me. He's saying, 'Thank you for allowing me to go work right now 'cause I know that you're taking a lot of responsibility in the house, which allows me to go do my work.' ''
The couple had ''sit-down conversations'' to work out the best plan for life in lockdown, and Kristen admits she was ''nervous'' to ask for help at first.
She added: ''[I will say] 'Can you handle homeschooling?' And he will say yes...there have been points where [I've] been nervous to ask him to take over some of the housework. These sit-down conversations in marriages happen to everyone.
''You really have to look around you and say, ask the questions of, 'Do you feel like I contribute enough? Do you feel like this is equitable? Do you feel like you do 50 percent and I do 50 percent?' ''
And Kristen also stood up for stay-at-home mothers, as she said the coronavirus pandemic has helped to end the stigma surrounding them.
Speaking to LinkedIn's digital show, 'Working Together', she said: ''I'm a working woman. I'm also trying to be a very present mother, but there is this way we talk about stay-at-home moms. Like they don't do anything and I think that is dead now. That's gone. That's over. No one ever will ever think that again.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Everyone's back from last year's undemanding adult comedy, plus some starry new cast members, for...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
Funded by fans, this follow-up to the cult TV show feels a lot like an...
Veronica Mars spent her teenage years as a private eye alongside her detective father. Despite...
Disney learns a lesson from Pixar's Brave, giving these orphaned princesses some feisty purpose that...
The cast and crew of upcoming animated Disney adventure 'Frozen' talk about the visual beauty...
Neil LaBute adapts his bracingly astute play into a series of scenes that make us...