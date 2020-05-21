Kristen Bell is launching her own line of CBD skincare.

The 39-year-old actress has joined forces with Lord Jones, an industry leader in hemp-derived CBD products, to create a new collection called Happy Dance.

Kristen explained: ''I first discovered Lord Jones CBD products two years ago and have been using them ever since.

''I was sceptical at first, but was quickly blown away by the quality, integrity, and consistency in all of the products.

''When I met Lord Jones founders Rob [Rosenheck] and Cindy [Capobianco], we aligned on a shared desire to make a CBD line that would be accessible to a wider audience at a lower price point while maintaining the same trusted quality as the Lord Jones brand.''

The Hollywood actress also explained that the Happy Dance brand will be geared towards the idea of self-care.

Kristen - who is married to actor Dax Shepard - reflected: ''Self-care shouldn't be an event. Self-care should consist of everyday pick-me-ups that can be integrated into one's daily routine.''

Rob Rosenheck, the chief executive of Lord Jones, is also delighted to have teamed up with the actress.

He said: ''Kristen has a singular voice and has always been outspoken about what she loves and believes.

''Her passion, authenticity and kindness will be at the core of Happy Dance and make her the perfect messenger to bring CBD self-care to the mainstream.''

Happy Dance plans to launch its ''simple, hemp-derived CBD skincare and personal care products'' later this year.