Hollywood actress Kristen Bell is launching her own line of CBD skincare later this year.
Kristen Bell is launching her own line of CBD skincare.
The 39-year-old actress has joined forces with Lord Jones, an industry leader in hemp-derived CBD products, to create a new collection called Happy Dance.
Kristen explained: ''I first discovered Lord Jones CBD products two years ago and have been using them ever since.
''I was sceptical at first, but was quickly blown away by the quality, integrity, and consistency in all of the products.
''When I met Lord Jones founders Rob [Rosenheck] and Cindy [Capobianco], we aligned on a shared desire to make a CBD line that would be accessible to a wider audience at a lower price point while maintaining the same trusted quality as the Lord Jones brand.''
The Hollywood actress also explained that the Happy Dance brand will be geared towards the idea of self-care.
Kristen - who is married to actor Dax Shepard - reflected: ''Self-care shouldn't be an event. Self-care should consist of everyday pick-me-ups that can be integrated into one's daily routine.''
Rob Rosenheck, the chief executive of Lord Jones, is also delighted to have teamed up with the actress.
He said: ''Kristen has a singular voice and has always been outspoken about what she loves and believes.
''Her passion, authenticity and kindness will be at the core of Happy Dance and make her the perfect messenger to bring CBD self-care to the mainstream.''
Happy Dance plans to launch its ''simple, hemp-derived CBD skincare and personal care products'' later this year.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Everyone's back from last year's undemanding adult comedy, plus some starry new cast members, for...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
Funded by fans, this follow-up to the cult TV show feels a lot like an...
Veronica Mars spent her teenage years as a private eye alongside her detective father. Despite...
Disney learns a lesson from Pixar's Brave, giving these orphaned princesses some feisty purpose that...
The cast and crew of upcoming animated Disney adventure 'Frozen' talk about the visual beauty...
Neil LaBute adapts his bracingly astute play into a series of scenes that make us...