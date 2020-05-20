Kirsten Bell and Dax Shepard would rather be honest about their marital issues than be ''boring'' and refuse to discuss their relationship.
Kirsten Bell and Dax Shepard would rather be honest about their marital issues than ''boring''.
The couple - who have children Lincoln, seven, and Delta, five, together - have often spoken frankly about their arguments and therapy sessions and the 'Frozen' star explained she and her husband made a pact very early in their relationship to be open with their fans.
Speaking on 'Daily Pop', she said: ''We decided a long time ago that ... there was sort of no getting around it.
''We could try to take all questions about our relationship off the table for the rest of our lives, and just be incredibly boring, or we could sort of open the kimono -- as they say -- and allow people to see what our marriage is like.''
And because of their agreement, Kristen never gets annoyed if Dax overshares about their marriage on his 'Armchair Expert' podcast.
She said: ''Even if my knee-jerk reaction is, 'Why did he share that?!', my second thought isn't, 'He's out to get me.' ''
The 39-year-old star had a ''huge fight'' with her husband when they were first ordered to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic but after a lengthy cooling off period between them, things are ''fine'' now.
Kristen admitted: ''We started quarantine needing a little marriage house cleaning. We had a huge fight, and then we didn't talk for three and a half days, and then we made up and now we're fine.
Dax, 45, recently admitted he didn't ''believe in'' marriage but agreed to make his relationship with Kristen - who he wed in 2013 after six years together - official to give her security.
He said: ''That was the hardest part about getting married for me: I was like what leverage do you have left anymore? Another wrinkle was that I fundamentally did not believe in the institute of marriage. I had been with a girl for nine years before Kristen and we were going to have a baby for sure. I was very in favour of spending your life with somebody but I was just theoretically opposed to the notion of marriage.
''At a certain point, I was like, 'She wants this really bad and this will make her feel safe.' ''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Everyone's back from last year's undemanding adult comedy, plus some starry new cast members, for...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
Funded by fans, this follow-up to the cult TV show feels a lot like an...
Veronica Mars spent her teenage years as a private eye alongside her detective father. Despite...
Disney learns a lesson from Pixar's Brave, giving these orphaned princesses some feisty purpose that...
The cast and crew of upcoming animated Disney adventure 'Frozen' talk about the visual beauty...
Neil LaBute adapts his bracingly astute play into a series of scenes that make us...