Kirsten Bell and Dax Shepard would rather be honest about their marital issues than ''boring''.

The couple - who have children Lincoln, seven, and Delta, five, together - have often spoken frankly about their arguments and therapy sessions and the 'Frozen' star explained she and her husband made a pact very early in their relationship to be open with their fans.

Speaking on 'Daily Pop', she said: ''We decided a long time ago that ... there was sort of no getting around it.

''We could try to take all questions about our relationship off the table for the rest of our lives, and just be incredibly boring, or we could sort of open the kimono -- as they say -- and allow people to see what our marriage is like.''

And because of their agreement, Kristen never gets annoyed if Dax overshares about their marriage on his 'Armchair Expert' podcast.

She said: ''Even if my knee-jerk reaction is, 'Why did he share that?!', my second thought isn't, 'He's out to get me.' ''

The 39-year-old star had a ''huge fight'' with her husband when they were first ordered to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic but after a lengthy cooling off period between them, things are ''fine'' now.

Kristen admitted: ''We started quarantine needing a little marriage house cleaning. We had a huge fight, and then we didn't talk for three and a half days, and then we made up and now we're fine.

Dax, 45, recently admitted he didn't ''believe in'' marriage but agreed to make his relationship with Kristen - who he wed in 2013 after six years together - official to give her security.

He said: ''That was the hardest part about getting married for me: I was like what leverage do you have left anymore? Another wrinkle was that I fundamentally did not believe in the institute of marriage. I had been with a girl for nine years before Kristen and we were going to have a baby for sure. I was very in favour of spending your life with somebody but I was just theoretically opposed to the notion of marriage.

''At a certain point, I was like, 'She wants this really bad and this will make her feel safe.' ''