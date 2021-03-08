Kristen Bell needs an "easy" skincare routine that is simple and effective.
The 'Frozen' star - who has Delta, six, and Lincoln, seven, with her husband Dax Shepard - doesn't like beauty routines that have "crazy-specific ways" to be applied and would rather keep it simple.
Speaking about her ideal skincare routine, she shared: "It has to be easy. I don’t want a product that has a crazy-specific way to apply it or has to be done at a certain time."
And the 40-year-old actress admits lockdown has meant she's gone "weeks" without using makeup but also confessed there are times where she likes to "have fun" with makeup just for the sake of it.
She added: "I’ll go weeks without having anything on my skin makeup-wise ... but sometimes I’ll just remember how fun it is to play with colours and do a full face of makeup with lashes for no reason whatsoever ... There’s nothing that makes me feel more pulled together than a bright lip. I find that even on my sixth day of wearing my sweatsuits, I’ll put on a bright lip and I’ll be like, 'Welcome back.'"
Kristen's haircare routine has also changed during quarantine and, as she's always on Zoom, she only worries what it looks like at the front rather than the back.
Speaking to Bustle, she shared: "The only way it's changed [over quarantine] is that I really applied the lyrics, 'If you can see it from the front, wait till you see it from the back,' because it's two different people. When I'm on Zoom, I absolutely only do the front and the sides, and the back is whatever it is. If it's matted from the pillow, no one can see it - so my thought is, who cares?"
