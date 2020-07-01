Kristen Bell has revealed that the song 'The Next Right Thing' in 'Frozen 2' was inspired by her struggles with mental health.
Kristen Bell has revealed that a song in 'Frozen 2' was inspired by her struggles with depression.
The 39-year-old actress sings the emotional tune 'The Next Right Thing' as her alter-ego Anna in the Disney sequel and she explained that the idea came from a chat with co-director Jennifer Lee about her mental health battles.
Speaking on the Disney+ series 'Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2', Kristen said: ''When Anna thinks everyone around her has perished she has to look inward and realise what else is there to live for.
''And this mantra of 'do the next right thing' came out of a conversation that Jen and I had really early on about my anxiety and depression.
''I think The Next Right Thing, it really is for anyone who is feeling low and struggling and does not know what to do. Because the only thing you can do at those lowest moments is one step at a time.''
The 'Bad Moms' star added that she often follows the advice of the song when she is feeling down.
Kristen explained: ''When I'm experiencing that, for me, if I wake up and I'm feeling very low, all I've got to do is step out of bed and then, the next right thing is to brush my teeth, and the next right thing is to go and have a cup of coffee, and the next right thing is to wake my kids up.
''And I take those steps incrementally when the world and its problems seem too big for me to handle.''
Marc Smith, director of story on 'Frozen 2', recently revealed that Disney are yet to discuss the possibility of a third film.
He told Collider: ''We have not had that discussion.
''I think Frozen II is still too close to everyone's minds and ideas to, to think about what happens beyond... beyond that.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Everyone's back from last year's undemanding adult comedy, plus some starry new cast members, for...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
Funded by fans, this follow-up to the cult TV show feels a lot like an...
Veronica Mars spent her teenage years as a private eye alongside her detective father. Despite...
Disney learns a lesson from Pixar's Brave, giving these orphaned princesses some feisty purpose that...
The cast and crew of upcoming animated Disney adventure 'Frozen' talk about the visual beauty...
Neil LaBute adapts his bracingly astute play into a series of scenes that make us...