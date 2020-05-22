Kristen Bell has insisted her five-year-old daughter only wears diapers at night, after previously suggesting she isn't potty trained.
The 'Frozen 2' star said earlier this week her youngest daughter Delta was ''still in'' diapers, but has now clarified she only needs them to sleep in because she often wets the bed, as her ''tiny bladder'' isn't ready to go through the night without a toilet break just yet.
Writing on Twitter, she explained: ''My daughter doesn't wear diapers during the day, just at night cuz her tiny bladder isn't up for the 10 hr challenge yet. (sic)''
Kristen had previously mentioned Delta's potty training setbacks when discussing how ''every kid is so different'', as her oldest daughter Lincoln, seven, stopped using diapers at 21 months.
The 39-year-old actress - who has her daughters with her husband Dax Shepard - said: ''My oldest daughter at 21 months, we merely suggested that she use the toilet in the other room. [She] never wore another diaper beyond that. And we were lying in bed giggling, my husband and I were like, 'Why does everyone make a big deal out of this potty training? It's so easy. Just tell the kid to use the toilet.'
''Currently, my youngest is five and a half, still in diapers. Every kid is so different.''
Meanwhile, Kristen recently hit out at sexism when it comes to parenting, as she said her husband Dax Shepard never gets asked about how he copes with both his career and his life as a father, but she is always questioned about balancing motherhood and her acting career.
She said: ''Like, with my job, when I get interviewed and people say, like, 'How do you balance it all?' I don't think anyone has ever asked my husband that question. 'How do you balance it all, working and being a dad?' Everything's geared towards moms though. That's the thing. Just the idea that you have to fit into these gendered boxes, like, my husband is in love with cars. He loves them. He loves them more than me. But, I know some stuff about cars.''
