Kristen Bell has admitted she could live in loungewear for the rest of her days and be quite happy.
Kristen Bell would be quite happy if she never wore "real clothes again".
The 'Frozen' star has gotten used to her loungewear in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic and wouldn't mind living in comfy attire full-stop.
She told Shape magazine: "I'm not sure I'm able to wear real clothes again, and I'm OK with that."
The 40-year-old actress - who has daughters Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six, with her husband Dax Shepard - also spoke about her self-care routine and insisted people should do something "many times a day" and not wait to prioritise taking care of themselves.
She said: "It shouldn't be a big event. No one should wait for an outing to take care of themselves. It should be something that happens many times a day in different ways. For me, it could be calling up a friend to watch my children when they're being feral and turning my house upside down, or taking a minute to apply a body butter that puts me in a meditative mindset."
The 'Like Father' star launched her own CBD skincare line Happy Dance and swears by CBD oil for helping to slow her down when she has "millions of things" on her mind.
She explained: "When I started taking Lord Jones CBD tinctures, I was able to turn down the volume on the millions of things going through my head.
"It's high quality, affordable, and delightful, and one per cent of profits go to A New Way of Life, a Black-owned organisation founded by Susan Burton that provides housing and support for women rebuilding their lives after prison."
Kristen also revealed that she will put on mascara or lip balm whenever she needs a boost.
She said: "Beauty isn't what you look like. It's about how you feel. Although when I need a pick-me-up, I throw on a little mascara or lip balm."
