Kristen Bell finds homeschooling ''absolutely miserable''.

The 'Frozen 2' star is currently helping her daughters Lincoln, seven, and Delta, five, with their school work whilst their school is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has said she's struggling to cope with how ''f***ing hard'' it is.

Speaking on her '#Momsplaining' web series, she said: ''Of course, we've all come to know the two worst words in the human language: Home schooling. There are a few people that have come out victorious in this situation though. Germaphobes, stay-at-home moms, they're all like, 'I told you how f***ing hard this is.'

''Doing school work with [my kids], it is absolutely miserable. When we started this quarantine, the first math worksheet I gave my daughter, in all the answer lines she wrote, 'No. No. No. No. No.' ''

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old actress - who has her brood with her husband Dax Shepard - recently revealed she has relaxed the schedule she originally put in place for her children to follow, as she realised it wasn't working for the household.

She said: ''The biggest lesson I learned in the beginning was I wrote out the colour-coded schedule - when our academic time would be and when our art time would be. By day five, I was making everybody miserable.

''The kids hated that I was trying to adhere to the schedule.

''So about a week ago, I woke them up and I said, 'This is your most important mission ever. Get up.' I brought them in the kitchen and I had them rip up the schedule ... I had them shred it and they felt so good.

''I said the learning lesson here is that if you make a plan and it's not working, you pivot.''

And now, the family are benefiting from having more ''free time'' together.

Kristen said: ''We're doing just art projects around the house. We have neon glow paint and we've been painting the rocks outside so they glow and just doing silly stuff.

''Just reconnecting with each other and I think that's the most valuable lesson.''