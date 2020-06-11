Kristen Bell was ''shocked'' when her husband Dax Shepard informed her that her likeness is being used in online pornography known as ''deepfakes''.
Kristen Bell felt ''exploited'' when she discovered her face had been used in pornographic material available on the internet.
The 39-year-old actress - who voices Anna of Arendelle in Disney's 'Frozen' franchise - was left stunned when her husband Dax Shepard informed his wife that images of her were being used in ''deepfakes'' - a word used by the online community to describe when someone's face is attached to another person's body in a clip or photo, a practice widely used in X-rated content.
Kristen was simply ''shocked'' that this practice was so widespread online and allowed.
In an interview with Vox, she said: ''I was just shocked because this is my face. It belongs to me! It's hard to think about, that I'm being exploited. We're having this gigantic conversation about consent and I don't consent - so that's why it's not OK.''
Many of the adult videos come with a disclaimer that it isn't really Kristen performing the sex acts but that isn't enough for her.
The 'Bad Moms' star - who has two young daughters, Lincoln, seven, and Delta, five, with 45-year-old Dax - feels she has a ''responsibility'' to address the issue on behalf of herself and her acting peers and try and instigate a change.
Kristen added: ''Even if it's labelled as, 'This is not actually her,' it's hard to think about that. I wish that the Internet were a little bit more responsible and a little bit kinder.''
