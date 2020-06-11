Kristen Bell felt ''exploited'' when she discovered her face had been used in pornographic material available on the internet.

The 39-year-old actress - who voices Anna of Arendelle in Disney's 'Frozen' franchise - was left stunned when her husband Dax Shepard informed his wife that images of her were being used in ''deepfakes'' - a word used by the online community to describe when someone's face is attached to another person's body in a clip or photo, a practice widely used in X-rated content.

Kristen was simply ''shocked'' that this practice was so widespread online and allowed.

In an interview with Vox, she said: ''I was just shocked because this is my face. It belongs to me! It's hard to think about, that I'm being exploited. We're having this gigantic conversation about consent and I don't consent - so that's why it's not OK.''

Many of the adult videos come with a disclaimer that it isn't really Kristen performing the sex acts but that isn't enough for her.

The 'Bad Moms' star - who has two young daughters, Lincoln, seven, and Delta, five, with 45-year-old Dax - feels she has a ''responsibility'' to address the issue on behalf of herself and her acting peers and try and instigate a change.

Kristen added: ''Even if it's labelled as, 'This is not actually her,' it's hard to think about that. I wish that the Internet were a little bit more responsible and a little bit kinder.''