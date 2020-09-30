Kristen Bell is ''beyond proud'' of her husband Dax Shepard after he opened up about his recent relapse.

The 'Parenthood' star has been battling an addiction to prescription medication for over a decade, and recently admitted he had relapsed in his 16-year sobriety journey after he began taking Vicodin following a recent motorcycle accident.

And although he initially kept his relapse a ''secret'' from his wife Kristen - with whom he has daughters Lincoln, seven, and Delta, five - she was ''nothing but supportive'' of him when he finally confessed.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Dax chose to keep this a secret from Kristen because he felt so ashamed at the time and didn't want to hurt her. They have such a strong marriage and have always been there for each other through thick and through thin.

''Eventually, he couldn't hide it from her any longer and he had to come clean. She was nothing but supportive and there's no blame or anger on her side - just love, care and determination to get through this together. Her heart aches for Dax after what he went through with his dad, and she's beyond proud of him for turning his life around whilst openly addressing his demons head-on.''

Dax confirmed he had suffered a relapse last week, and recently thanked his fans for their kind messages following his confession.

He said: ''Just quickly, I want to say thanks to all the people that have been so unbelievably lovely to us in response to 'Day 7'. My fears were the opposite of what the result was, yeah. But yeah, struggling with some fraudulent feelings of receiving love based on a f***-up. But, at any rate, I am really, really grateful, and there's so many beautiful, nice people.''

When the 'CHiPS' star opened up about his relapse, he also spoke about previous instances in which he'd fallen off the wagon, including one time in which he took Perocet that had been prescribed to his father.

He explained: ''I go, 'I have a prescription for this and I was in a motorcycle accident. I'm going to take some too.' You know, we had so little in common and so much friction. But the number one thing we had in common was we were both f****** addicts and we had never used anything together. And we sat there stoned and looked at the lake. And in that moment, I felt elation and I was just happy ... I probably took twice [as much] of what my other prescription was.''

During his confession last week, Dax also revealed he was starting his sobriety over again, and was seven days clean.