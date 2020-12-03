Kristen Bell has taken to Instagram to get the opinion of her followers on whether she should take the plunge and get a perm.
Kristen Bell has asked her Instagram followers if she should get her hair permed.
The ‘Frozen II’ star showed off the wavy look she was left with from taking her braided hair out after wearing a wig for an undisclosed acting role she's been filming this week.
And she asked her 14.7 million followers whether she should get a perm so she can have it as her regular style.
Alongside a selfie of her crinkled locks, which she tagged her hair stylist Brian Steven Banks in, she wrote: "I'm in a wig for my current movie. When I take my braided hair out at the end of the week, this is what I get. And I am INTO IT. Do I need to get a perm??? In addition, yes. I am slightly cross eyed. Always have been, always will be. G'NIGHT! (sic)"
Meanwhile, the 40-year-old actress recently revealed she practises self-care to keep her "sanity intact".
The 'Good Place' star - who recently released her CBD skincare line, Happy Dance - insisted self-care shouldn't be "event-ised".
She explained: "One thing I’ve learned during this pandemic is that I really like and need to take baths. The only time I am allowed to lock the door in my house is when I’m taking a bath ... Self-care is not something to be 'event-ised'.
"It’s something I need daily to keep my sanity intact. Self-care isn’t leaving the house for a manicure with your girlfriends once a month - that’s just leaving the house for a manicure with your girlfriends once a month."
