Kristen Bell's relationship with Dax Shepard has been tested during the coronavirus pandemic, because the pair were ''very annoyed with each other'' at the start of their self-isolation together.
Kristen Bell's relationship with Dax Shepard has been tested during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Frozen 2' star had a ''rocky'' start to her romance with Dax 13 years ago, and says the lockdown caused by the global health crisis has brought back their feelings of being ''very annoyed with each other''.
She explained: ''We started out really rocky, my husband and I. I've spoken about this before but ... we've been together for like 13 or 14 years, and there's always house cleaning you do every year, emotionally. And we were hitting a house cleaning point, and then the pandemic hit. So, we went into the pandemic feeling very annoyed with each other, and then all of a sudden the doors were locked and we couldn't go anywhere.''
Kristen, 39, and the 'Bless This Mess' star - who have daughters Lincoln, seven, and Delta, five, together - had ''a lot of arguments'' at the beginning of their self-isolation together, but have thankfully been able to work out their differences in recent weeks.
The 'Veronica Mars' alum added: ''We were both going insane. So we had a lot of arguments in the beginning. But then we worked it out, and thankfully we are able to - we're able to argue in a really healthy way, even when we disagree a ton.''
And although Kristen and Dax, 41, are struggling with staying indoors, their daughters are ''completely content'' with life in lockdown.
Kristen said: ''It's been my husband and I getting antsy about wanting to go somewhere, wanting to do something; the kids have been completely content. I will say, over the last five weeks - probably halfway through this quarantine, I realised... that I felt safer and more comfortable and calmer, [feeling] less anxiety having a smaller world.''
The actress admits it feels ''nice'' to be able to slow down, but knows she is ''lucky'' to not have to worry about her job or her finances like so many other people around the world.
Speaking to ET Canada, she said: ''It does feel ... nice to have a slow-down period but with the caveat that I'm uniquely aware of how lucky we are to have a savings account, and be able to order food when we need to. It does keep me up a little bit at night that this pandemic is not safe or comfortable for a lot of people, and a lot of kids, especially.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Everyone's back from last year's undemanding adult comedy, plus some starry new cast members, for...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
Funded by fans, this follow-up to the cult TV show feels a lot like an...
Veronica Mars spent her teenage years as a private eye alongside her detective father. Despite...
Disney learns a lesson from Pixar's Brave, giving these orphaned princesses some feisty purpose that...
The cast and crew of upcoming animated Disney adventure 'Frozen' talk about the visual beauty...
Neil LaBute adapts his bracingly astute play into a series of scenes that make us...