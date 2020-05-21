Kristen Bell's relationship with Dax Shepard has been tested during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Frozen 2' star had a ''rocky'' start to her romance with Dax 13 years ago, and says the lockdown caused by the global health crisis has brought back their feelings of being ''very annoyed with each other''.

She explained: ''We started out really rocky, my husband and I. I've spoken about this before but ... we've been together for like 13 or 14 years, and there's always house cleaning you do every year, emotionally. And we were hitting a house cleaning point, and then the pandemic hit. So, we went into the pandemic feeling very annoyed with each other, and then all of a sudden the doors were locked and we couldn't go anywhere.''

Kristen, 39, and the 'Bless This Mess' star - who have daughters Lincoln, seven, and Delta, five, together - had ''a lot of arguments'' at the beginning of their self-isolation together, but have thankfully been able to work out their differences in recent weeks.

The 'Veronica Mars' alum added: ''We were both going insane. So we had a lot of arguments in the beginning. But then we worked it out, and thankfully we are able to - we're able to argue in a really healthy way, even when we disagree a ton.''

And although Kristen and Dax, 41, are struggling with staying indoors, their daughters are ''completely content'' with life in lockdown.

Kristen said: ''It's been my husband and I getting antsy about wanting to go somewhere, wanting to do something; the kids have been completely content. I will say, over the last five weeks - probably halfway through this quarantine, I realised... that I felt safer and more comfortable and calmer, [feeling] less anxiety having a smaller world.''

The actress admits it feels ''nice'' to be able to slow down, but knows she is ''lucky'' to not have to worry about her job or her finances like so many other people around the world.

Speaking to ET Canada, she said: ''It does feel ... nice to have a slow-down period but with the caveat that I'm uniquely aware of how lucky we are to have a savings account, and be able to order food when we need to. It does keep me up a little bit at night that this pandemic is not safe or comfortable for a lot of people, and a lot of kids, especially.''