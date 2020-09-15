Kristen Bell has revealed that her and Dax Shepard's daughters - Lincoln, seven, and Delta, five - enjoy drinking non-alcoholic beer.
The 40-year-old actress revealed that her children - Lincoln, seven, and Delta, five - have developed a taste for the drink in support of their father maintaining his 16-year sobriety.
Speaking on the 'Say Yes! with Carla Hall' podcast, Kristen said: ''I'm going to get a lot of flack for this. And let me start by saying I don't care. I'm a great parent, I think. I'm learning every day.
''My husband brought home a six-pack of O'Doul's last night. And my daughters often ask for O'Doul's.''
The 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' star admitted that the girls have ''been at restaurants and ordered'' the non-alcoholic beer.
Kristen explained: ''The reason for this is because when we had our first child and my husband would put her in the BABYBJORN and we'd walk around the neighbourhood, he'd pop a non-alcoholic beer in his hand and the baby would paw at it and put the rim in her mouth.
''It's a sentimental thing for my girls, right? It makes them feel close to their dad.''
Kristen also revealed that she and Dax - who struggled with substance abuse earlier in his career - explain to the girls about why their father cannot drink.
She said: ''We also talk to them very much about (Dax's sobriety) and the importance of it and why Daddy can't drink.''
The 'Frozen' actress revealed that the girls have taken to drinking the beverage during their Zoom school sessions.
Kristen shared: ''They have 15-minute breaks where they're allowed to jump around and grab a snack and wiggle it out. And I walk in to check on them at 9:30 and both of them are drinking an O'Doul's on their Zooms.
''They're both just sipping their Doulies. And I'm like, 'What must these other parents and teachers think of me?'''
