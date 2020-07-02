Kristen Bell has potty trained her five-year-old daughter.

The 'Frozen II' star revealed in May her youngest daughter Delta was still wearing diapers to sleep in, but has now confirmed she and her husband Dax Shepard - with whom she also has seven-year-old daughter Lincoln - are potty training her by waking her up in the middle of the night to go to the toilet.

She said: ''You know what we have to do? We wake her up at about 11 p.m. when she's, like, a zombie and put her on the toilet.''

Whilst Dax, 45, added: ''Yeah, we put a wet spaghetti noodle on the toilet once a night.''

Kristen, 39, also insisted parents shouldn't ''feel ashamed'' if their child has an ''irregular pattern for potty training''.

Speaking in a joint interview for 'Today's Parent', she explained: ''I think it's really normal and no one should feel ashamed if their kid has an irregular pattern for potty training. If you want to try this 11 o'clock make-them-pee trick, great, there's no shame in any of it. Sometimes it takes kids until they're even older than five!

''But I've never met a high-schooler who pees their pants all day. It's going to stop at some point.''

The 'Veronica Mars' alum had previously mentioned Delta's potty training setbacks when discussing how ''every kid is so different'', as her oldest daughter stopped using diapers at 21 months.

She said in May: ''My oldest daughter at 21 months, we merely suggested that she use the toilet in the other room. [She] never wore another diaper beyond that. And we were lying in bed giggling, my husband and I were like, 'Why does everyone make a big deal out of this potty training? It's so easy. Just tell the kid to use the toilet.'

''Currently, my youngest is five and a half, still in diapers. Every kid is so different.''

However, she was later forced to clarify that Delta only wore diapers to bed.

She wrote on Twitter a few days later: ''My daughter doesn't wear diapers during the day, just at night cuz her tiny bladder isn't up for the 10 hr challenge yet.

''I also don't think it's humiliating if ur kid wears diapers late. ... My 5yr old wouldn't be embarrassed even if she was in diapers during the day! She's confident & goofy & doesn't see anything about her beautiful unique self something to apologize for. (sic)''