'Frozen' stars Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff - who voice animated couple Anna and Kristoff in the Disney films - have teamed up for new musical movie 'Molly and the Moon'.
'Frozen' stars Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff have teamed up for new musical movie 'Molly and the Moon'.
The two stars - who voice animated couple Anna and Kristoff in the Disney movie and sequel - are to play husband and wife in the film which will be directed by 'How I Met Your Mother' creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas.
The script is based on the real-life experience of Craig, whose son Elliot was born with Jacobsen syndrome, a serious genetic heart condition. Due to his health condition, Craig nor his wife Rebecca were able to hold their son for the first several months of his life as he had to be in an incubator at all times, so to bond and comfort their newborn they began to sing to Elliot while he was in hospital.
Speaking to Deadline about the real-life inspiration for the film, Craig said: "My wife made up a little simple lullaby about his name that she would sing to him that just sort of came to her there in the NICU, and that actual melody and lullaby is what we use in the movie.
"I had to tell this story, to honour my son and because there are just tens of millions of people in this country, and more around the world, whose lives have been touched by something like this."
In 'Molly and the Moon', Jonathan will play the character Brian and Kristen will play Kate and the movie will feature some fantasy elements inspired by 'Alice in Wonderland', 'Where the Wild Things Are' and 'Labyrinth', according to Craig.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
Everyone's back from last year's undemanding adult comedy, plus some starry new cast members, for...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
Funded by fans, this follow-up to the cult TV show feels a lot like an...
Veronica Mars spent her teenage years as a private eye alongside her detective father. Despite...
Disney learns a lesson from Pixar's Brave, giving these orphaned princesses some feisty purpose that...
The cast and crew of upcoming animated Disney adventure 'Frozen' talk about the visual beauty...
Neil LaBute adapts his bracingly astute play into a series of scenes that make us...