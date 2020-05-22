Kristen Bell's five-year-old daughter Delta is ''still in diapers'', as the actress insists ''every kid is so different''.
Kristen Bell's five-year-old daughter Delta is ''still in diapers''.
The 'Frozen 2' star has revealed her youngest daughter - whom she has with her husband Dax Shepard, with whom she also has seven-year-old daughter Lincoln - is not potty trained, despite her older sister transitioning from diapers to the toilet in record time.
Speaking on her 'Momsplaining' web-series, Kristen said: ''My oldest daughter at 21 months, we merely suggested that she use the toilet in the other room. [She] never wore another diaper beyond that. And we were lying in bed giggling, my husband and I were like, 'Why does everyone make a big deal out of this potty training? It's so easy. Just tell the kid to use the toilet.'
''Currently, my youngest is five and a half, still in diapers.''
But the 39-year-old actress has insisted there's nothing wrong with Delta, as she added: ''Every kid is so different.''
Meanwhile, Kristen recently hit out at sexism when it comes to parenting, as she said her husband Dax Shepard never gets asked about how he copes with both his career and his life as a father, but she is always questioned about balancing motherhood and her acting career.
She said: ''Like, with my job, when I get interviewed and people say, like, 'How do you balance it all?' I don't think anyone has ever asked my husband that question. 'How do you balance it all, working and being a dad?' Everything's geared towards moms though. That's the thing. Just the idea that you have to fit into these gendered boxes, like, my husband is in love with cars. He loves them. He loves them more than me. But, I know some stuff about cars.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Everyone's back from last year's undemanding adult comedy, plus some starry new cast members, for...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
Funded by fans, this follow-up to the cult TV show feels a lot like an...
Veronica Mars spent her teenage years as a private eye alongside her detective father. Despite...
Disney learns a lesson from Pixar's Brave, giving these orphaned princesses some feisty purpose that...
The cast and crew of upcoming animated Disney adventure 'Frozen' talk about the visual beauty...
Neil LaBute adapts his bracingly astute play into a series of scenes that make us...