Kris Jenner has dubbed Kylie Jenner the ''most wonderful daughter'' in honour of her 23rd birthday.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder - who has two-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis Scott - turned 23 on Monday (10.08.20), and her family members rang in the special occasion with sweet social media posts, including one from momager Kris who heaped praise on her ''beautiful baby girl''.

Kris wrote on Instagram: ''Happy Birthday to my beautiful baby girl, my youngest child @kyliejenner!! Kylie, you never cease to amaze me with everything you do in life... you are the most wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, and unbelievable Mommy.

''You are the most thoughtful, generous, considerate, creative, smart and loving girl and I'm so blessed God chose me to be your Mommy! You have the biggest heart and I'm beyond proud of you!!! Happy birthday to this delicious piece of my heart! I love you!!! Mommy. (sic)''

And Kylie's half-sister Khloe Kardashian also wrote a gushing tribute to her younger sibling, as she said being Kylie's sister is ''one of the greatest blessings'' in her life.

She wrote: ''How is my baby girl 23?! Seriously how?

''But oh my goodness hasn't this been the most spectacular 23 years?! We have the best memories and yet we still have so much life to live!! What an exciting thought! This is just the beginning. Happy birthday sweet Kylie! Your love, humor, generosity, confidence, empathy, charm, strength are just a few things I love and adore about you!! You motivate me and keep me in awe of you. We are all so blessed to have you. Luckier to be inspired by what an incredible mommy, sister, daughter and business woman you are. ''Being your sister is one of the greatest blessings life has given me. You have a heart of solid gold. You leave everybody better after meeting them. I sincerely thank God every single day for you and the rest of my family! May you continue to be surrounded by blessings, love, happiness and laughter! I will love you until the end of time! I will happily spend forever proving it (sic)''

Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram Story to share a series of pictures of the pair together, where she wrote: ''You're still tiny to me.''

And Hailey Bieber also sent her birthday wishes to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, posting a picture of her with Kylie on her Instagram Story.