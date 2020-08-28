Kris Jenner is to trademark her famous catchphrase, ''You're doing amazing, sweetie''.

TMZ reports that the 64-year-old momager is planning to use the line she used in an episode of her family's reality series 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' on items including clothes, books, magazines, baby supplies and beauty products.

Kris first said the compliment back in 2007 when she was watching her daughter, Kim Kardashian West, do a photoshoot for Playboy.

And last year, she used it again when she played Regina George's ''cool mom'' from 'Mean Girls' in Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' music video.

It's not the first time the entertainment manager has trademarked a phrase.

In 2017, she filed to own the rights to the word ''momager''.

Meanwhile, Kris has just sold her home in Hidden Hills, California, for $15 million.

The reality star's six-bedroom, eight-bathroom property - which is located across the street from daughter Kim Kardashian West's home - was purchased by Katharina Harf.

The new owner of the luxurious abode is the daughter of Coty CEO Peter Harf, whose beauty company bought a majority stake in Kylie Jenner's cosmetics brand for $600 million in 2019, according to Variety's Dirt.com.

The property is set on 1.28 acres of land and features a home cinema, a private gym and even a den with its own bar.

Katharina will also be able to enjoy a sprawling outdoor area, which includes a swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen.

Kris brought the property back in 2017 for just under $10 million, and she subsequently hired Waldo Fernandez and Kathleen and Tommy Clements to redesign the space.

The showbiz patriarch previously revealed her ambition was to create a ''perfectly calm and peaceful'' environment.

Speaking about the design changes, she explained: ''I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful.

''Every single space gives me pleasure. Every time you turn a corner, you find something beautiful, something delicious.''