Kris Jenner is reportedly set to launch her own beauty business.

The 65-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' matriarch looks set to follow in the footsteps of her daughters Kylie Jenner, 23, and Kim Kardashian West, 40, who run KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin respectively.

TMZ reports that Kris has filed documents to trademark Kris Jenner Beauty, Kris Jenner Skin and Kris Jenner Skincare.

Meanwhile, Kylie previously mocked her mom's make-up skills.

The beauty mogul was less than impressed with her mother's glam - describing it as more like something her young daughter Stormi, who was two at the time, would do, as Kris helped to apply red lipstick on Kylie's lips.

In the YouTube video last year for Kylie's channel, the reality star admitted she was "terrified" about the prospect of Kris doing her make-up, but she assured: "We’re bringing back the 80s. You just sit back and relax."

It was all going fairly well - until the lipstick came into play.

She said: "I want to go very dramatic."

Before Kris joked back: "It’s like Stormi is doing your lips ... Don’t look. Please don’t look. It’s not like you’re going to the Met Gala. You’re gonna be fine."

After it was all done, Kris stepped back and admired her handiwork.

Addressing the camera, she said: "This is my look for Kylie Jenner and I’m calling it 'glamorous daytime.'"

Kylie liked the blush and eyeshadow but branded her eyebrows "silly" and criticised her powdering skills.

However, she admitted she was "pleasantly surprised" and would go out in it if she "absolutely had to".

Meanwhile, Kylie previously confessed she was thankful when she was younger to have her mother on hand to offer her skincare advice.

She said: "My first experience was definitely with face wash! I went through that typical teenage stage and needed a good, simple face wash for day and night. My mom really helped me navigate through all of that - and she knew exactly what products to buy having done it so many times with my older sisters!"