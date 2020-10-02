Kris Jenner has branded sexual misconduct allegations against her ''absurd''.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and her daughter Kourtney Kardashian are the subject of a lawsuit from former security guard Marc Williams, who has alleged he was wrongfully fired and also accused the women of retaliation and non-cooperation.

Marc claimed Kris made comments to him of a ''sexual nature'', referenced his physicality and asked about his ''sexual activities'', as well as instigating ''intimate physical contact''.

The filing stated: ''Between May, 2017 and September 12, 2018 defendant Jenner began repeatedly and frequently causing her body to come into intimate physical contact with the body of [McWilliams] and making overt comments of sexual nature to [McWilliams] on a repeated basis.''

However, Kris and Kourtney have insisted the claims made by the security guard - who also alleged he was fired after complaining about shortened hours and no meal breaks to the company who had contracted him - are completely false.

Their lawyer, Marty Singer, told People magazine: ''Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc McWilliams.

''His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts. Kris never acted inappropriately toward him.

''The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job. Significantly, McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year later.''

The statement noted that Kourtney is named in the suit but ''is not accused of doing anything improper, nor did she do so.''

And the reality stars have vowed to take legal action of their own.

The statement concluded: ''When Kris and Kourtney defeat this frivolous lawsuit, they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution.''

In response, the security guard's own lawyer, Sean Novak, insisted the allegations were ''

based on accurate facts and evidence.''

He added to E! News: ''Our firm does not file 'frivolous' lawsuits. Our reputation speaks for itself, and any accusation from anyone that we would ever file a lawsuit without performing due diligence is outright false and defamatory. We look forward to litigating this in court.''