Kris Jenner received a 'quarantine hamper' complete with a sex toy and condoms from her daughter Khloe Kardashian for Mother's Day (10.05.20).

The 64-year-old momager, who Khloe, 35, has teased about being obsessed with sex during season 18 of their reality show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', got her parent an adult only box of treats, including a bottle of vodka, a marijuana vape pen and a vibrator.

Kris opened up the presents on her Instagram Stories and said: ''Okay guys, I'm opening up Khloe's Mother's Day gift and we're off to a pretty good start.''

Khloe had the Belvedere vodka labelled: ''For the ''It's Five O'Clock Somewhere'' Mommy.''

Next Kris found the 'No Kids Allowed' condoms, which were emblazoned with ''For The: ''I'm Done Popping Them Out'' Mommy.''

Kris remarked: ''Safety first, kids.''

And on the marijuana vape pen starter kit, she labelled it: ''For The: ''You're Stress Me Out'' Mommy.''

She was also given ''Mommy's Little Chill Pills'', a Tom Ford ''F***ing Fabulous'' candle ''For The: ''I Need To Escape'' Mommy'', and much more.

However, the biggest surprise for Kris came when she saw the Lelo sex toy ''For The: ''I Guess I'll Do It Myself'' Mommy.''

Khloe also splashed out on a Dior clutch bag and a huge bouquet of pink roses for her mom.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Kris paid a touching tribute to her mother, Mary Jo Shannon, and her daughters Khloe, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian on Mother's Day.

She wrote alongside a series of family snaps: ''To my mother, MJ, thank you for teaching me to be the best mother I can be, through the lessons you instilled in me as a mother, friend and mentor. I could not have asked for a more amazing mother and I love you so much.

''Being a mother is the most incredible blessing, and I thank all of my kids for giving me the opportunity to love, teach, grow, and learn as a mommy and a grandmother.

''Seeing my babies become mothers has brought me so much joy and I thank God for my family every day.''