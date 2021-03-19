Kris Jenner often raids Khloe Kardashian's wardrobe.

The 65-year-old momager has been snapped in similar outfits to her daughters - Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner - over the years but is most likely to head to Khloe, 36, for style advice.

Shown pictures of her and Kim, 40, wearing the same Valentino dress, she told Vogue: "It was funny because Kim actually has the same dress. People often thought I borrowed Kim's dress, but nope, we both had the same Valentino dress.

"A lot of us have the same taste at the same time. So there was often times where we would all buy the same thing. Khloe and I raid each other’s closets the most because we’re probably the most similar in height, size, and style."

Meanwhile, Kris revealed she is the biggest fan of Chanel.

She said: "I have always had a love for Chanel. I would go to the newsstand and buy all the Vogues from all over the world, and I think they featured so much Chanel that I was just obsessed with it."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's love for Chanel paid off when the French fashion house's late creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, gifted her a black and white bag.

Shown a picture of her holding the purse, Kris recalled: "The bag that I'm carrying was a personal gift from Karl Lagerfeld. The first time we were in Karl's studio, and Kim was shooting with him, I was dressed in head-to-toe black and white Chanel, lots of Chanel chains, you know my thing. And he thought the look was really good.

"And he pulls out this bag and he said, 'This was on the runway, the last fashion show, and I'd love for you to have it.' And I was in shock."