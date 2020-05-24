Kris Jenner is ''always in the mood'' for sex with her partner Corey Gamble, even though her daughters give her a ''hard'' time about it.
Kris Jenner is ''always in the mood'' for sex.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who is dating Corey Gamble - feels lucky that she is always up for getting intimate with her partner, but her daughters give her a ''hard'' time about it.
She said: ''I don't know what's happening, but I think there's really something wrong with me because I'm always in the mood ... My girls were giving me a hard time because I have a life and I'm a woman with hormones. So, the one person that I can always talk to about anything is one of my best friends, Faye. And I know she will not be the one to judge me and she'll be the one to understand.''
And Kris has described Corey as a ''walking, talking Luther Vandross song''.
She added: ''Corey is like a walking, talking Luther Vandross song. He is so sexy, always, and all I want to do is like, cue the music. Corey is with someone a lot older and I think as you get older, you're supposed to not be 'in the mood.'''
The 64-year-old matriarch - who has been dating 39-year-old Cory since 2014 - thinks sex at her age is a ''beautiful thing'' and she feels ''so lucky'' to still have the drive, despite her daughters - Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner - disapproving.
Speaking in a preview clip for a new episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', she shared: ''Sex at my age is a beautiful thing, and my girls don't understand that I'm actually so lucky to have these feelings.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.