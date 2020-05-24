Kris Jenner is ''always in the mood'' for sex.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who is dating Corey Gamble - feels lucky that she is always up for getting intimate with her partner, but her daughters give her a ''hard'' time about it.

She said: ''I don't know what's happening, but I think there's really something wrong with me because I'm always in the mood ... My girls were giving me a hard time because I have a life and I'm a woman with hormones. So, the one person that I can always talk to about anything is one of my best friends, Faye. And I know she will not be the one to judge me and she'll be the one to understand.''

And Kris has described Corey as a ''walking, talking Luther Vandross song''.

She added: ''Corey is like a walking, talking Luther Vandross song. He is so sexy, always, and all I want to do is like, cue the music. Corey is with someone a lot older and I think as you get older, you're supposed to not be 'in the mood.'''

The 64-year-old matriarch - who has been dating 39-year-old Cory since 2014 - thinks sex at her age is a ''beautiful thing'' and she feels ''so lucky'' to still have the drive, despite her daughters - Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner - disapproving.

Speaking in a preview clip for a new episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', she shared: ''Sex at my age is a beautiful thing, and my girls don't understand that I'm actually so lucky to have these feelings.''