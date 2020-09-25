Kris Jenner's ''jealous'' of partner Corey Gamble's bond with his fur baby Bridgette.

The 64-year-old matriarch fails to turn up for the couple's pet pooch's training session, and Corey - who feels like he's a ''single parent'' - decided to teach his partner a lesson by giving all of his attention to Bridgette in a bid to get Kris to do more for their ''baby''.

In a confessional, Corey said in a teaser clip for this week's episode of the E! show: ''Kris is the one that wanted the dog, but I'm doing 99.7 percent of all dog duties.

''So, what I think I got to do now is, all the attention that I used to give Kris, I think I gotta just give it all to Bridgette.

''Maybe this can actually get her attention and she'll start giving me a little support and help on the parenting side.''

The trio then head out for dinner together and Corey helped Bridgette out of the car, and Kris reacted:''What happened to my door?''

Corey continued to tease Kris by calling the dog ''pumpkin'' and then he ordered some chicken for his ''daughter''.

He then listed off his plans with Bridgette.

Corey said: ''I want to take her to Palm Springs, I want to take her to a Lakers game.''

To which Kris replied: ''Are you insane?''

He then quipped: ''I mean, no. I'm insane for her.''

The momager then called Bridgette her ''competition''.

And Corey quipped that his canine companion is his ''number one''.

He replied: ''Competition? No one comes before Bridgette. There's Bridgette, then the world. She's number one and you're Kris.''

Kris admitted: ''Corey really thinks that he's Bridgette's dad. Like, for real.''

Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed Kris and Corey will never get married.

According to a family friend, Kris - who has six children from her marriages to the late Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner - doesn't plan to tie the knot with her longtime partner.

The pal said: ''Kris is still with Corey but she's not engaged and they won't get engaged.

''She will never get married again. This works for her.''

The couple met at designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday bash in Ibiza in 2014.