Kris Jenner has confirmed her skincare brand has been in the works for several years.

Following recent reports that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is set to launch her own beauty empire, the 65-year-old reality star and businesswoman has confirmed she is planning to launch her line "when the time is right", after nailing down a formula and samples "four or five years ago".

She told WSJ magazine: "I’m obsessed with my skin and have always taken really good care of it.

“I had my first facial when I was a very young girl and just never stopped, really. It was always a priority … About four or five years ago, I decided to formulate a skincare line … I had some samples done up.

“So I do have a skincare line that I love that’s ready to go … When the time is right, a year from now, maybe two — I just think it’s really important for older women to realise that if they just take care of their skin, it’s not complicated.”

The momager added that the products are replicas of exactly what she uses in her daily routine.

She said: “I just did something that emulates exactly what my daily routine is. That will be my line. I think beauty is definitely my niche. I love all of it.”

The Kardashian/Jenner matriarch follows in the footsteps of her daughters Kylie Jenner, 23, and Kim Kardashian West, 40, who run KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin respectively.

TMZ previously reported that Kris had filed documents to trademark Kris Jenner Beauty, Kris Jenner Skin and Kris Jenner Skincare.

Kris confirming her skincare line came as she unveiled her self-care and cleaning products brand Safely with close pal Chrissy Teigen. The collection, which includes plant-based cleaning products such as hand cream, soap, hand sanitiser, and glass cleaner, will be available via the GetSafely.com website on March 25.

According to a press release, the line is “dedicated to clean cleaning with natural aromatherapy scents.”