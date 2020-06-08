Kris Jenner has hailed her son-in-law Kanye West as a ''special and important part'' of her family to mark his 43rd birthday.
Kris Jenner has hailed her son-in-law Kanye West as a ''special and important part'' of her family.
The 'Heartless' rapper celebrated his 43rd birthday on Monday (08.06.20), and to celebrate the special occasion, his mother-in-law Kris - who is the mother of his wife Kim Kardashian West - took to social media to post a glowing tribute in his honour.
She wrote on Twitter: ''Happy Birthday @kanyewest!! You are an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend... thank you for being such a special and important part of our family... I love you very much #HappyBirthdayKanye (sic)''
Meanwhile, Kanye - who has North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 12 months, with Kim - recently showed his charitable side ahead of his birthday, when he donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, who were all killed by police.
The 'I Love It' rapper also set up a 529 college plan to cover college tuition for George's six-year-old daughter, Gianna, and plans to donate to businesses in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, owned by black businessmen and women.
Kanye and his wife Kim, 39, have been supporting a number of people connected with the Black Lives Matter protests, including a protestor who lost a ''chunk'' of their forehead when they were hit by a rubber bullet.
Kim shared a post to her Instagram Story about the protestor, which read: ''A rubber bullet fired by cops forever disfigures this teenage high school girl at a PEACEFUL Minneapolis protest yesterday. A bloody chunk of her forehead fell off. She was shot at point blank.''
And the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star then offered to pay the protestors medical bills, adding: ''This is heartbreaking and so disturbing. Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help with her medical care if she needs it.''
